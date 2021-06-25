ETHplode (ETHPLO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $28,404.19 and approximately $4.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.00579845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038390 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,870,085 coins and its circulating supply is 43,855,984 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

