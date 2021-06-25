Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Essentia coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $73,842.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00607468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.