Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday after Desjardins downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 86,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,410,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 3.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

