Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at Truist Securities

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $850.00 to $900.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $864.48.

EQIX opened at $779.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $748.30. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

