Equalizer (EQZ) Market Capitalization Tops $3.33 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $174,721.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00162544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00098191 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,395.71 or 0.99908803 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,850,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.