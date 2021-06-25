EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $114.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

