Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

EVC opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 234,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 161,712 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 68.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 108,321 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

