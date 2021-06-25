Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,490 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

