Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,901 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $4,146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.23.

Shares of MLM opened at $358.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.81 and a 52-week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

