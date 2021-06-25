Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $134.64 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -220.72 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

