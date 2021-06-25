Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,490 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 253.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA stock opened at $304.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.15.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,319,248 shares of company stock worth $357,784,032. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

