Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $372.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

