Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,471 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Gossamer Bio worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $645.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.