Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 54.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 49,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.34. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

