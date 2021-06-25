Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $143.04 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $145.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.