Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $586,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

CYBR opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -220.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

