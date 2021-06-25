Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 7,702 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

