Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 11,300 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Luminex worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMNX. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.57. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

