Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.69.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,046. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

