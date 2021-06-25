EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.92. 1,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,481. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

