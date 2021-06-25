EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ENS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.92. 1,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,481. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
