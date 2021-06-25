Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.89.

NYSE ERF opened at $7.42 on Monday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Enerplus by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after buying an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Enerplus by 12.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 331,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

