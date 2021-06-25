Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Sells 15,000 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $60,500.00.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

