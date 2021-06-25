Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $42.55. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.41 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

