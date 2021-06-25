Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

