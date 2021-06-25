Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at CIBC

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Empire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.44.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$39.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. Empire has a 12-month low of C$32.03 and a 12-month high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

