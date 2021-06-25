Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Emergent beat Q1 estimates for earnings while missing the same for revenues. Meanwhile, Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors to generic competition. Recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility was also a major setback. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats market.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.50.

EBS opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.69. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

