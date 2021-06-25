Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.4% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 68.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 96.6% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 19.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

