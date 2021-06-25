Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

