Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Shares Up 22.2%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) shares shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 5,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 6,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82.

Elio Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

