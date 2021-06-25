Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.21.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $232.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.06. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

