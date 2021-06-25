Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 87.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 3,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.