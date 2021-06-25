Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 87.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.
ESI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 3,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
