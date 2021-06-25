Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-40.80 million.

Shares of EDUC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. 3,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

