Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to announce $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.19 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 42.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

EIX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. 7,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,450. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.