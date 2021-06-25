Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 439 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,586 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $53,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 74.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 161,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 68,917 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 198,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

