Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 15,083 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $136.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.94. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.02 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,702,718.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,083,405 shares of company stock worth $2,670,206,136 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.