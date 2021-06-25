Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $1.42 Million in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

IDRV opened at $49.14 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50.

