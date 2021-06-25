Edge Capital Group LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,802,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,987,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.