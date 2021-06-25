EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 205,837 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

