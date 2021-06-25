eBoost Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,906.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. eBoost has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $2,906.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00397276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

