eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.61

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $67.59, with a volume of 41319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

