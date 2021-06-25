Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.54.

NYSE EMN opened at $117.21 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.03.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

