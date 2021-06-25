E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.04. E.On shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.