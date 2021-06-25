E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOAN. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.04 ($12.99).

EOAN stock opened at €9.95 ($11.71) on Tuesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

