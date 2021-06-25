e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 731,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.35 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,647. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

