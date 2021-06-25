DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 1,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

DZSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

The firm has a market cap of $608.93 million, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DZS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of DZS by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DZS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 21.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DZS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

