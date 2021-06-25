DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Down 3.5%

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 1,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Get DZS alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.93 million, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of DZS by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DZS by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 111,254 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in DZS during the first quarter worth $9,281,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in DZS by 763.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in DZS during the first quarter worth $6,220,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.