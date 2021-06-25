Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $99.07 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.