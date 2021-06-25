Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 117,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,131. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

