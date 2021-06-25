Duality Advisers LP Purchases 51,918 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 409.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,918 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Virtu Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 178.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

