Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.15 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after buying an additional 183,473 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,696,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 157,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

CYBR stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.83 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

